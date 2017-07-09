Yoel Romero On UFC Future: The Game Is Not Over

After running through the UFC’s middleweight division with eight consecutive victories, Yoel Romero finally got the chance to fight for a title, albeit an interim one, at last night’s (June 8, 2017) UFC 213 against Robert Whittaker.

Romero saw success early on in the bout, but he ultimately dropped a decision loss, as “The Reaper” pulled away as the fight carried on. Much of the Cuban’s success early on came from the use of leg kicks, and he even hurt Whittaker with them early on, which is why it was surprising to see him abandon the technique later in the fight.

“The Solider of God” explained why he did so at the event’s post-fight press conference:

“[I noticed it] after every time I would try to do the same side kick to the leg, he would change it,” Romero said. “Yes, of course [I tried to use leg kicks], but he didn’t give me the opportunity,” Romero explained. “When I would try to do the same side kick to the leg, he would switch his leg, and I was running the risk of remaining in his [striking] guard, within reach of his hands.”

At 40 years of age, Romero certainly isn’t the youngest fighter in the division, although it doesn’t look like he’s planning on hanging up the gloves just yet, as he said that ‘the game is not over’:

“I’m fine, I’m ready. I have a pain in my left leg so let’s hope it’s nothing serious, but we’re still in the battle,” Romero said. “The game is not over, we have a second part. It’s to be continued.”

With an interim belt now strapped around his waist, Whittaker will likely go on to face champion Michael Bisping in a unification bout, so who would you like to see Romero take on next?