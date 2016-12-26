Welterweight Bout Promoted To UFC 207 Main Card

If you were worried the main card of UFC 207 would only feature four fights, rest easy. Today (Dec. 26) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that a welterweight clash between Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1, 1 NC) and Tarec Saffiedine (16-5) has moved up to the pay-per-view (PPV) slot.

“Sponge” was originally set to meet Matt Brown on the Las Vegas card, but “The Immortal” stepped in to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC 206. “Stun Gun” replaced Brown and was expected to meet Saffiedine on the FOX Sports 1 (FS1) prelims.

“Stun Gun” has competed inside the Octagon 15 times. He has only lost three of those bouts. The defeats came at the hands of Carlos Condit, Demian Maia, and current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Saffiedine is 2-2 in the UFC. The last Strikeforce welterweight champion has earned unanimous decision wins over Hyun Gyu Lim and Jake Ellenberger. A TKO loss to Rory MacDonald and a decision defeat to Rick Story has pushed “Sponge” back a bit. He’ll look to get back on track this Friday night (Dec. 30).

In addition, Brandon Thatch’s (11-4) bout with undefeated Niko Price (8-0) has also been moved up. The bout was going to air on UFC Fight Pass, but now it’ll be featured on the FS1 prelims.

UFC 207 officially starts at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Fight Pass prelims. The action moves to FS1 at 8 p.m. before airing live on PPV at 10 p.m. Stick with LowkickMMA.com for live coverage of the event.