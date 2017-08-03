Video: Jon Jones Celebrates UFC 214 Victory With “The Rock”

Despite their rivalry dating back years, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones had only met once in the Octagon prior to this weekend.

After scoring a one-sided decision victory over Cormier at UFC 182 in Jan. 2015, Jones ran into a plethora of legal and personal issues that not only forced him to be stripped of his title, but also forced him to spend the majority of 2015 and 2016 on the sidelines.

With that being said, however, the duo finally settled the score in the main event of this past weekend’s (July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from Anaheim, California, as Jones scored an impressive third round TKO victory to reclaim the 205-pound title he had never technically lost.

After scoring such a pivotal victory, Jones was actually able to celebrate with Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Check that out, as well as more behind the scenes action with the UFC’s ‘Thrill & Agony’ preview video below:

