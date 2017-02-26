Video: Conor McGregor Flashes Wealth With Cars, Clothes & Planes

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor likes to spend his money.

‘The Notorious One’s’ latest edition to The Mac Life video library featured him taking a private jet ride to California, where he cruised the streets in his luxury vehicle. He then stopped by Dolce & Gabbana to check out some of the finest material to dress himself in.

McGregor’s California trip comes on the cusp of rumors that he and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are attempting to set up a mega superfight inside the boxing ring. The UFC 155-pound champ has already gotten his license to lace up the gloves in California, and is looking to do the same in Las Vegas.

In his last Octagon appearance McGregor made UFC history by defeating Eddie Alvarez in the UFC’s first ever show in New York City from Madison Square Garden, becoming the first ever dual-weight champ in promotion history with a second round knockout. After the hefty payday the Irish knockout artist has been very active on social media flaunting his newfound wealth since joining the UFC, much like Mayweather who also has a reputation for spending big cheddar.

You can check out McGregor’s luxurious Cali visit here: