Valentina Shevchenko Submits Julianna Pena With Perfect Armbar

The stage was set for the main event of UFC on FOX 23. After the first three bouts on the main card ended in finishes, it was time for Valentina Shevchenko (14-2) and Julianna Pena (8-3) to shine.

“Bullet’s” star shined the brightest on this night.

Pena looked to close the distance immediately. She tied up her opponent against the fence. Pena landed some knees to the body. Shevchenko ended up scoring a takedown. “The Venezuelan Vixen” got up quickly and regained control in the clinch.

“Bullet” tripped Pena down to the canvas again. Shevchenko wound up in full guard after landing some hammerfists. Pena went for an armbar, but the round was over.

The second round began and Pena moved into the clinch. They were right back in the same position they were to start the opening round. Pena went for a takedown, but to no avail. She tried again, but this time she completed it. Shevchenko went for an armbar, she got it and forced the tap.

Final Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Julianna Pena via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:29