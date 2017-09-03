Valentina Shevchenko Isn’t Buying Amanda Nunes’ Excuse For UFC 213 Fight Cancellation

There is still talk about UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes’ decision to withdraw from UFC 213.

Nunes received a mixed reaction after she revealed that she dealt with a bad bout of sinusitis that kept her out of the five-round rematch with Valentina Shevchenko at the event. Some people have supported her, and some have criticized.

If you recall, UFC President Dana White was the first to reveal that she had technically been cleared to compete after two trips to the hospital.

Shortly after UFC 213, the UFC was attempting to book the Nunes vs. Shevchenko rematch at UFC 215, which takes place Sept. 9 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The fight has been made, but it will not serve as the co-main event. A flyweight title bout between champion Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg will headline the event, which is the UFC’s next PPV event.

Shevchenko recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour and continued to talk about the fight cancellation.

“It’s difficult to say the real reason because the reason real just she knows,” Shevchenko said on Thursday’s edition of The MMA Hour, “and what I know exactly (is) we cannot believe everything that she’s saying because one time she’s saying one thing and some days she’s saying different things.”

Asked about the sinusitis explanation, Shevchenko said “I don’t believe in this.”

“My opinion why she did it like, in reality, it was only because she was cutting weight too much in 24 hours and she was feeling very weak,” she said. “Everything can happen,” Shevchenko said. “Speaking about her, you cannot be 100 percent sure. I can speak about me, and I will be ready 100%, doesn’t matter what. If she is planning to do it again, it will not be good for her.”

By looking back on history, Shevchenko earned the title shot after picking up back-to-back wins over Holly Holm and Julianna Pena. Now, she feels even better now compared to her training camp for UFC 213.