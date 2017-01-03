UFC Rankings 2017: Rousey Falls, Garbrandt Makes P4P Top Five

After arguably the craziest year in UFC history, fans have a lot of change to look forward to in 2017. Rounding out 2016 was UFC 207, an event that featured two bantamweight title fights. Filling the main event spot were Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey. In a 48-second affair that was tough to watch, Nunes defended her title with conviction. ‘Rowdy’ was bludgeoned by the rangey striking of ‘The Lioness,’ who wasn’t planning on sticking around for long. As the TKO win for Nunes was announced, Rousey’s future in the sport she once dominated was again uncertain.

Attempting to defend the men’s bantamweight strap was Dominick Cruz, taking on the undefeated Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event. Team Alpha Male’s ‘No Love’ rocked our world, displaying masterful striking and movement against ‘The Dominator.’ Dancing and taunting along the way, Garbrandt’s brilliant showing earned him the championship after five rounds. Following this pivotal event, the lower weight classes and pound-for-pound rankings have been shook up.

Garbrandt Flies Up P4P

Previously unranked on the official pound-for-pound list, Garbrandt is now number five. After defeating Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes doesn’t even break the top 10 in the category. The top four of the bantamweights take a slide following the event too. Although he came in heavy, Ray Borg’s win over Louis Smolka sees him take the number 10 spot at flyweight.

Looking at the welterweight division, Johny Hendricks plummets out of the top 10 after losing to Neil Magny. He’ll now compete as a middleweight in his next UFC bout after missing weight again at UFC 207. In the women’s bantamweight division, Rousey drops out of the top three. Potentially fighting for the last time in her illustrious career, ‘Rowdy’s’ loss puts Holm, Pena and Schevchenko in the top three. Oddly, Neil Magny doesn’t budge after his win over Hendricks, but Dong Hyun Kim is now number seven after beating Tarec Saffieidine.

Anyone think the official rankings need a bit more format?