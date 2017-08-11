UFC Issues Application To Co-Promote Mayweather vs. McGregor

It looks like Mayweather Promotions will no longer be the sole promoter of this month’s (Sat. August 26, 2017) Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match.

The UFC has requested the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) grant them permission to serve as co-promoters for the massive combat sporting event in order to pay Conor McGregor. The NAC will meet on August 16th to vote on whether or not the UFC will be added as co-promoters, along with TGB Promotions (the lead promoter of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC)). Initially UFC President Dana White claimed that the UFC would not be involved in the promotion of the bout, with the exception of with social media and a special UFC Embedded series.

Per MMA Fighting, NAC executive director Bob Bennett claims the UFC will not need a separate license to promote boxing in the state of Nevada. The August 16th NAC meeting will also serve to vote on the referees and judges for the fight, as well as the boxing license applications for both “The Notorious One” and “Money.” While McGregor will be making his professional boxing debut, Mayweather is undefeated in the sport at 49-0 and is considered one of the greatest to have ever done it.

Despite this, Mayweather is over 40-years-old and is required to re-apply for his boxing license as he is over the age of 38, per commission rule. The commission will also be voting on whether or not the fighters will be allowed to wear 8 ounce gloves, which many believe will give the Irishman a better chance at knocking Mayweather out.

Also, in what is more of a formality, Mayweather Promotions has requested to move the fight to the T-Mobile Arena as it was originally slated to go down at the MGM Grand.

Mayweather vs. McGregor will go down live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada later this month (Sat. August 26, 2017).