UFC Halifax Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Halifax goes down live tomorrow night (Sun. February 19, 2017) from the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada on FS1, and features a massive heavyweight contest as the evening’s headliner.

Fast-rising heavyweight star Derrick Lewis will take on UFC veteran Travis Browne in a contest that could possibly propel the winner into a shot at title contention. In the evening’s co-main event former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks makes his middleweight debut, when he takes on the heavy-handed Cuban vet Hector Lombard.

The official weigh-in for tomorrow’s card went down earlier this morning (Sat. February 18, 2017), and you can check out the results here below:

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

Heavyweight: Travis Browne (241) vs. Derrick Lewis (262)

Middleweight: Johny Hendricks (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (182)

Featherweight: Sam Sicilia (144) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou (185.5) vs. Cezar Ferreira (186)

Women’s Bantamweight: Sara McMann (135) vs. Gina Mazany (139.5) (Mazany forfeits 20-percent of her fight purse to Sara McMann for missing weight.)

Lightweight: Paul Felder (155) vs. Alessandro Ricci (156)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (171)

Women’s Strawweight: Carla Esparza (116) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Bantamweight: Reginaldo Vieira (136) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135)

Middleweight: Jack Marshman (184) vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos (186)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass)

Middleweight: Ryan Janes (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

Make sure to keep it locked here at LowKick for the ceremonial weight ins that will be streaming live on YouTube. You can watch along with us in the video play below when the event kicks off at 4 P.M. ET: