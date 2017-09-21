UFC Fight Night 117 Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night 117 takes place on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be the fifth that the promotion has hosted in Saitama, and first since UFC Fight Night: Barnett vs. Nelson in September 2015. The preliminary card will air on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET and FXX at 10 p.m. ET. The six bout main card airs on FXX at 10 p.m. ET.

A light heavyweight bout between Yushin Okami and Ovince Saint Preux will headline this event. Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Andrade in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Takanori Gomi vs. Dong Hyun Kim in a lightweight bout, Gokhan Saki vs. Henrique da Silva in a light heavyweight bout, Teruto Ishihara vs. Rolando Dy in a featherweight bout, and Charles Rosa vs. Mizuto Hirota in a featherweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 117 on Thursday. Only one fighter missed weight, which was Mizuto Hirota. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FXX, 10 p.m. ET)

Yushin Okami (203.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Claudia Gadelha (115)

Takanori Gomi (156) vs. “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim (156)

Henrique da Silva (206) vs. Gokhan Saki (205)

Rolando Dy (145) vs. Teruto Ishihara (145)

Mizuto Hirota (150) vs. Charles Rosa (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX, 8 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono (170) vs. Keita Nakamura (170)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.5)

Chan-Mi Jeon (116) vs. Syrui Kondo (116)

Shinsho Anzai (171) vs. Luke Jumeau (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC FIGHT PASS, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Daichi Abe (171) vs. Hyun Gyu Lim (170.5)