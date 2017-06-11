UFC Fight Night 110 Post-Fight Press Conference

Tonight’s (Sat., June 10, 2017) UFC Fight Night 110 is in the books from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the main event, rising outspoken slugger Derrick Lewis met heavyweight legend Mark Hunt in a battle of two of the hardest hitters in the UFC. On the cusp of contender status, Hunt sent “The Black Beast” down the ranking list for the time being when he secured a win by TKO in the fourth following a back-and-forth match. “The Super Samoan” said he would be satisfied if the win was his last bout, an Lewis teased retirement when he said it would most likely be his last fight. Phew.

In the co-main, Derek Brunson ran over judoka Dan Kelly in his backyard, getting back in the win column with a big first-frame stoppage.

