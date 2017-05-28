UFC Fight Night 109 Betting Odds Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC Fight Night 109 is here, and it goes down today from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass with two bouts at 10 a.m. ET while four bouts will air on FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET with six bouts.

A light heavyweight bout between former title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira will serve as the main event.The two fighters were previously scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 69 in June 2015. However Gustafsson pulled out of that fight due to injury. Volkan Oezdemir vs. Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Peter Sobotta vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Omari Akhmedov in a welterweight bout, Oliver Enkamp vs. Nordine Taleb in a welterweight bout and Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Gustafsson is a -320 favorite over Teixeira, who is a +260 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Oezdemir being a +385 underdog against Cirkunov, who is a -485 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/1 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Alexander Gustafsson (-320) vs. Glover Teixeira (+260)

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir (+385) vs. Misha Cirkunov (-485)

Welterweight: Peter Sobotta (-105) vs. Ben Saunders (-115)

Welterweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan (-265) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+225)

Welterweight: Oliver Enkamp (+385) vs. Nordine Taleb (-485)

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (-155) vs. Alex Nicholson (+135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/11 a.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (-850) vs. Damian Stasiak (+575)

Middleweight: Trevor Smith (+160) vs. Chris Camozzi (-185)

Lightweight: Reza Madadi (+150) vs. Joaquim Silva (-170)

Welterweight: Nico Musoke (-140) vs. Bojan Velickovic (+120)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/10 a.m. ET)

Welterweight: Darren Till (-400) vs. Jessin Ayari (+325)

Lightweight: Marcin Held (-340) vs. Damir Hadzovic (+280)