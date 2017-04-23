UFC Fight Night 108 Bonuses: Swanson, Lobov Take Home $50,000

UFC Fight Night 108 emanated tonight (Saturday, April 22, 2017) from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and was headlined by a featherweight scrap between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov.

The fight was much more competitive than anticipated, as it went to a five-round decision, with Lobov winning the first on many scorecards and producing a tight fourth. The two featherweights traded punches, leg kicks, and even a few takedowns. Swanson started to take over with superior volume, kicks, and grappling prowess, taking Lobov’s back on a couple of occasions. Their back and forth war garnered each man an extra $50,000 bonus for Fight of the Night.

In other main card action, Mike Perry came out on top in a slugfest with long-time UFC veteran Jake Ellenberger. A competitive first round gave way to Perry taking over in round two. A left hook knocked Ellenberger down, but he would survive and make his way back to his feet. Perry would meet him in the clinch and moments later, uncork a gnarly standing elbow that sent Ellenberger crashing to his back, unconscious before he hit the mat. Perry walked away without the need for any follow-up blows, and he would walk away $50,000 richer with his Performance of the Night bonus.

Finally, in an undercard former TUF 24 flyweight competitor Brandon Moreno scored another impressive submission victory on the durable and scrappy Dustin Ortiz. After dropping the first round to Ortiz’s continual takedowns, Moreno dropped Ortiz with a scintillating head kick, pounced on his back, and wrapped up the rear-naked choke moments later. Ortiz went to sleep rather than tap out. Moreno left the Octagon 3-0 and $50,000 richer with his Performance of the Night bonus.