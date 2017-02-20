UFC Fight Night 105 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Travis Browne & Johny Hendricks Top List

UFC Fight Night 105 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 105 took place on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. One bout aired on UFC Fight Pass portion at 6:30 p.m. ET of the prelims while the four bouts aired on the FOX Sports 1 portion at 7 p.m. ET. Six bouts took place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

The main event was a heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne. Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard in a middleweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Sam Sicilia vs. Gavin Tucker in a featherweight bout, Cezar Ferreira vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout, Gina Mazany vs. Sara McMann in a female bantamweight bout and Paul Felder vs. Alessandro Ricci in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Derrick Lewis: $10,000 def. Travis Browne: $15,000

Johny Hendricks: $15,000 def. Hector Lombard: $5,000

Gavin Tucker: $2,500 def. Sam Sicilia: $10,000

Elias Theodorou: $5,000 def. Cezar Ferreira: $10,000

Sara McMann: $5,000 def. Gina Mazany: $2,500

Paul Felder: $5,000 def. Alessandro Ricci: $2,500

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $5,000 def. Nordine Taleb: $5,000

Randa Markos: $5,000 def. Carla Esparza: $2,500

Aiemann Zahabi: $2,500 def. Reginaldo Vieira: $2,500

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $5,000 def. Jack Marshman: $2,500

Gerald Meerschaert: $2,500 def. Ryan Janes: $2,500