UFC Fight Night 104 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, February 4th, 2017) will come in the form of UFC Fight Night 104. Headlining the card are Chan Sung Jung and Dennis Bermudez, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Alex Morono vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout finished off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. Price pressed him up against the fence and landed two right hands to drop him in the second round to win the fight.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims was Khalil Rountree vs. Daniel Jolly in a light heavyweight bout. Jolly going for his first takedown but it was stuffed. Rountree hit two knees to the face of Jolly and this one is over.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Niko Price def. Alex Morono via KO (right hand) at 5:00 of R2

Khalil Rountree def. Daniel Jolly via knockout (knee) – Round 1, 0:52