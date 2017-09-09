UFC 215 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 215 is a few hours away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko talks confidence going into her championship rematch and sees the results of a glam outdoor photo shoot. Ever-competitive women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes keeps her mind off her weight cut with video game soccer. Then the stars show off their skills in front of fans at the official open workouts, where UFC welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and heavyweight Cain Velasquez hold court with Milan Lucic and Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers. Friday morning marks the official weigh-in, where the headlining women hit their target numbers, and that afternoon they face off in front of fans at the ceremonial weigh-in.

You can watch it here: