UFC 207 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 207 is less than 24-hours away and the fifth episode of UFC 207 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt break down their verbal altercation after “No Love” storms out of a television interview. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has as much fun as she can during her weight cut. All of the title fighters, including challenger Ronda Rousey, hit their targets at the official weigh-in. But while Nunes is on the scale, members of Garbrandt and Cruz’ camps again exchange words – and nearly more.

You can watch it here: