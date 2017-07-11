Twitter Reacts To Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Conference

Well the press tour for Mayweather vs McGregor has begun, and of course the two didn’t disappoint when they finally came face to face.

McGregor’s fellow UFC fighters were watching alongside the rest of the combat sports world, check out what they had to say!

Conor has to be able to reply to floyd. They can't cut his mic. And now that he knows, he will be better prepared. LA to Floyd tho! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 11, 2017

#MayMacWorldTour @TheNotoriousMMA Was On Stage & Locked His Eyes On Me. Never Seen Anyone Look Away So Quick. Think I Made Him Pee A Little. — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 12, 2017

Also, @FloydMayweather is not as small as people made him out to be standing in front of @TheNotoriousMMA #SammyAndThePunk — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) July 11, 2017

They can't handle this Realness ThAts why they had to weed me out.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 11, 2017

Smh — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 11, 2017

Money ???? fired back today. I haven't heard him this fired up in a minute. @TheNotoriousMMA can get anyone riled up. ???? pic.twitter.com/X2CFGFCHEb — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) July 11, 2017

Floyd keeps repeating himself like he's gotta write a 1000 word essay, but ran out of material at 500 words. — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) July 11, 2017

Both men had a chance to take the mic and address the crowd as well as each other.

McGregor made sure to mention Mayweather’s recent IRS troubles, while “Money” pulled out a $100 million check to make his case that he’s far from broke.

The two got into a heated stare down where both men jawed at each other for minutes until finally being separated.

Today’s press conference was in Los Angeles, while the tour will continue in Toronto next, then on to Brooklyn and London for the weekend.

Mayweather and McGregor will finally step into the ring on August 26 in an highly anticipated boxing match between the best boxer and one of the best mixed martial artists of all time.