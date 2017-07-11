Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Conference

Twitter Reacts To Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Conference

By
Matt McNulty
-
0
SHARE
SHOWTIME Sports

Well the press tour for Mayweather vs McGregor has begun, and of course the two didn’t disappoint when they finally came face to face.

McGregor’s fellow UFC fighters were watching alongside the rest of the combat sports world, check out what they had to say!

Both men had a chance to take the mic and address the crowd as well as each other.

McGregor made sure to mention Mayweather’s recent IRS troubles, while “Money” pulled out a $100 million check to make his case that he’s far from broke.

The two got into a heated stare down where both men jawed at each other for minutes until finally being separated.

Today’s press conference was in Los Angeles, while the tour will continue in Toronto next, then on to Brooklyn and London for the weekend.

Mayweather and McGregor will finally step into the ring on August 26 in an highly anticipated boxing match between the best boxer and one of the best mixed martial artists of all time.

NEXT: Conor McGregor's Suit Had A Million 'F*** Yous' At Mayweather Presser

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR