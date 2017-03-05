Twitter Reacts To Horrific UFC 209 Main Event

Twitter Reacts To Horrific UFC 209 Main Event

By Josh Stillman -
0
SHARE

UFC 209 went down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight (Saturday, March 4, 2017). Though the card suffered a major blow when the co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fell through at the last minute, the welterweight title rematch between the champ Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson remained intact. Unfortunately, it was a stinker.

Very little happened in rounds one, two, and four, but the challenger outlanded the champion and looked to be controlling the action. Woodley got a key takedown and landed some ground and pound in the third, and he crushed Thompson and flurried for a finish that wouldn’t come in the final 30 seconds. That was enough to swing the fight his way, as he escaped with his belt via majority decision. The lone dissenting judge had the fight a draw. Fortunately, it did not come to that.

The co-main event we ended up with was extremely exciting, however. Lightweight striking dynamos David Teymur and Lando Vannata put on a show of technical kickboxing. Vannata was much better known going in. His war with Tony Ferguson in his short-notice debut put him on the map, and he followed it up with the famous wheel kick knockout of John Makdessi. But it was Teymur who would emerge with the victory, as he was able to throw and land at a higher clip.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to these disparate bouts below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR