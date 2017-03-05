Twitter Reacts To Horrific UFC 209 Main Event

UFC 209 went down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight (Saturday, March 4, 2017). Though the card suffered a major blow when the co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fell through at the last minute, the welterweight title rematch between the champ Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson remained intact. Unfortunately, it was a stinker.
Very little happened in rounds one, two, and four, but the challenger outlanded the champion and looked to be controlling the action. Woodley got a key takedown and landed some ground and pound in the third, and he crushed Thompson and flurried for a finish that wouldn’t come in the final 30 seconds. That was enough to swing the fight his way, as he escaped with his belt via majority decision. The lone dissenting judge had the fight a draw. Fortunately, it did not come to that.
The co-main event we ended up with was extremely exciting, however. Lightweight striking dynamos David Teymur and Lando Vannata put on a show of technical kickboxing. Vannata was much better known going in. His war with Tony Ferguson in his short-notice debut put him on the map, and he followed it up with the famous wheel kick knockout of John Makdessi. But it was Teymur who would emerge with the victory, as he was able to throw and land at a higher clip.
Check out Twitter’s reaction to these disparate bouts below:
Woodley told me this week if he loses, he's forgotten by tomorrow. A champ, fighting for relevancy. He's probably not wrong. High stakes!
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2017
Wonderboy. Rd 4, via headkick. #idk #whynot
— Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) March 5, 2017
Quick to boo https://t.co/P1JVCDaLuJ
— Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) March 5, 2017
Nothing more tense than the 1st Ed of a 5 round title fight rematch in the @UFC #UFC209 ????????????
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 5, 2017
Very little to score that first round on, but I think it goes to Thompson #UFC209
— Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) March 5, 2017
Can they both lose the first round? Wtf was that shit? #UFC209
— Greg Savage (@TheSavageTruth) March 5, 2017
You can’t give away rounds like this. Woodley simply has to make something happen before he falls into a 0-2 hole. #UFC209
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 5, 2017
Longest 5 minutes ever. #UFC209
— Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) March 5, 2017
SIX SIGNIFICANT STRIKES LANDED COMBINED.
Teymur vs Vannata should have been for the welterweight title imo.
— The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) March 5, 2017
Love Woodley's personality, but my god, his fights are fucking terrible.
How did I forget how bad they are until this very moment?
— The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) March 5, 2017
Should have a gif of someone sleeping https://t.co/gp4Opi3bWM
— Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) March 5, 2017
You can't try and point fight Thomson. U gotta go at him.
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 5, 2017
Demian Maia isn't exciting enough though. #UFC209
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 5, 2017
MORE VIOLENCE! #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/Wc4DsWJ5VA
— MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) March 5, 2017
Where are the punch stats? Like 3-1 or something? #UFC209
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 5, 2017
Great point by Dom. Wonderboy is not doing that much either.
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 5, 2017
Since nothing is happening in this fight. #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/FLb9gkPWkk
— D.E.O. (@ImJustDEO) March 5, 2017
Yikes ???????????? @TWooodley & @WonderboyMMA are both being a leeeeeetle cautious & no significant damage or attempts…maybe later…@ufc pic.twitter.com/mc5ACLqaJ3
— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) March 5, 2017
My father just called him Slumberboy. Hahahahaha
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 5, 2017
In case you missed it…here are the first 2 rounds of Woodley v Thompson #ufc209 pic.twitter.com/C5TGC27FTs
— Barry Laminack (@BarryIsFunny) March 5, 2017
Awful fight through 10 minutes. Neither fighter landing anything of note. Again 10-10 to me. Woodley's one right hand landed cut Thompson.
— Josh Gross (@yay_yee) March 5, 2017
The champ shoots for the takedown and GETS IT! Big round for the champion @TWooodley so far! #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/ljf31AB8g1
— #UFC209 (@ufc) March 5, 2017
Damian Maia sitting at home right now pic.twitter.com/ilAKXnlc1t
— E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) March 5, 2017
"Wonderboy can fight like this all night."
Everyone can fight like this all night.
— Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) March 5, 2017
Woodley is about to just give away 2 rounds when he went into this fight talking like he was going to murder Thompson. #UFC209
— Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) March 5, 2017
Wonderboy looks like he's trying to bait him to rush forward, and Woodley has the look of a man that doesn't enjoy fighting. #UFC209
— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 5, 2017
WOLF TICKETS #UFC209
— Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) March 5, 2017
10-9 system is gonna fuck these scorecards. Nothing happened in Rounds 1 and 2 yet will be weighed exactly same.
— FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) March 5, 2017
Dana sitting next to Ari, hating life. #UFC209
— MMA Dude Bro (@MMAPod) March 5, 2017
"Fight" chants in T-Mobile Arena. This is a new one. #UFC209
— Case Keefer (@casekeefer) March 5, 2017
— Nick Robertson (@BeautyByNick) March 5, 2017
Hahahahahahahahahahaha! YESSSSSSSSSSSSS!!! #AndStill #UFC209
— Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) March 5, 2017
Whatevs. #UFC209
— Spilled Bag of Ice (@spilledbagofice) March 5, 2017
Well the internet is going to LOVE this…Not. #UFC209
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 5, 2017
I don't know how to feel 🙁 #UFC209
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 5, 2017
And so continues the reign of the most disrespected champion in UFC history @TWooodley #AndStill
— Anthony Walker (@thegr8bigdaddy) March 5, 2017
Shit fight but remember Woodley is the same guy who knocked Lawler dead… and the first fight with Thompson was exciting.
— FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) March 5, 2017
The oddest, most flummoxing and neutralizing 10 rounds two competitors can possibly fight.
— Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) March 5, 2017
Okay, welterweight division. Let's, uh, let's move on now. pic.twitter.com/W93Fke66FZ
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 5, 2017
Annnnnnnd @demianmaia can get a shot cause why? ????
— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) March 5, 2017
Congrats to @TWooodley for keeping the @ufc belt,& congrats to @WonderboyMMA for giving his best effort on 2 opportunities. Respect to both.
— Demian Maia (@demianmaia) March 5, 2017
This dude is all class. He should be fighting for the title ???? https://t.co/LBuy03dT6J
— Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) March 5, 2017
Call me
— Nick Diaz (@Diaz209What) March 5, 2017
Whack ass fights…Let me fight Tyron #StocktonSlap #Stockton209 #UFC209
— Nick Diaz (@Diaz209What) March 5, 2017
Lando up next!!! #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/D3QBpRnFxE
— Akosombo (@theakosombo) March 5, 2017
Lando time!!! Let's gooo #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/uW8r7fuODK
— MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) March 5, 2017
These striking exchanges. Hold me. #UFC209
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 5, 2017
LANDO JUST DID THE SAENCHAI KICK! #UFC209
— Champions MMA (@ChampionsFight) March 5, 2017
WOAH @GroovyLando#UFC209 pic.twitter.com/jPTvKTIce8
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) March 5, 2017
How fun is this fight?!? #UFC209
— Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) March 5, 2017
This is magnificent MMA. #UFC209
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 5, 2017
Good lord that was a lot to happen in five minutes.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2017
OHHH @DavidTeymur is all over Vannata towards the end of round 1!! #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/OXrwRtYOET
— #UFC209 (@ufc) March 5, 2017
So herb dean stops the fight so Lando can get his mouthpiece……… hmmmm
— michael (@bisping) March 5, 2017
Fighters that connect on something spinning seem to fall deeply in love with spinning over and over and over again.
— Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) March 5, 2017
This fight is FUCKING AWESOME. #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/2KFru3SnEM
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) March 5, 2017
Me after that round #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/gI3bXHAMVn
— D.E.O. (@ImJustDEO) March 5, 2017
This isn’t the co main we wanted but man this is a fun fight #UFC209
— Brian Stann (@BrianStann) March 5, 2017
Who's more unstoppable when taking a beating, Vannata or the Korean Superboy?? Both may be Zombies #ufc209
— Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) March 5, 2017
Lando's chin. No other explanation other than him being a Terminator. #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/MraLMGP54E
— Submission Radio (@SubmissionAus) March 5, 2017