Twitter Reacts To Horrific UFC 209 Main Event

UFC 209 went down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight (Saturday, March 4, 2017). Though the card suffered a major blow when the co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fell through at the last minute, the welterweight title rematch between the champ Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson remained intact. Unfortunately, it was a stinker.

Very little happened in rounds one, two, and four, but the challenger outlanded the champion and looked to be controlling the action. Woodley got a key takedown and landed some ground and pound in the third, and he crushed Thompson and flurried for a finish that wouldn’t come in the final 30 seconds. That was enough to swing the fight his way, as he escaped with his belt via majority decision. The lone dissenting judge had the fight a draw. Fortunately, it did not come to that.

The co-main event we ended up with was extremely exciting, however. Lightweight striking dynamos David Teymur and Lando Vannata put on a show of technical kickboxing. Vannata was much better known going in. His war with Tony Ferguson in his short-notice debut put him on the map, and he followed it up with the famous wheel kick knockout of John Makdessi. But it was Teymur who would emerge with the victory, as he was able to throw and land at a higher clip.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to these disparate bouts below:

Woodley told me this week if he loses, he's forgotten by tomorrow. A champ, fighting for relevancy. He's probably not wrong. High stakes! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2017

Quick to boo https://t.co/P1JVCDaLuJ — Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) March 5, 2017

Nothing more tense than the 1st Ed of a 5 round title fight rematch in the @UFC #UFC209 ???????????? — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 5, 2017

Very little to score that first round on, but I think it goes to Thompson #UFC209 — Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) March 5, 2017

Can they both lose the first round? Wtf was that shit? #UFC209 — Greg Savage (@TheSavageTruth) March 5, 2017

You can’t give away rounds like this. Woodley simply has to make something happen before he falls into a 0-2 hole. #UFC209 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 5, 2017

Longest 5 minutes ever. #UFC209 — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) March 5, 2017

SIX SIGNIFICANT STRIKES LANDED COMBINED. Teymur vs Vannata should have been for the welterweight title imo. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) March 5, 2017

Love Woodley's personality, but my god, his fights are fucking terrible. How did I forget how bad they are until this very moment? — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) March 5, 2017

Should have a gif of someone sleeping https://t.co/gp4Opi3bWM — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) March 5, 2017

You can't try and point fight Thomson. U gotta go at him. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 5, 2017

Demian Maia isn't exciting enough though. #UFC209 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 5, 2017

Where are the punch stats? Like 3-1 or something? #UFC209 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 5, 2017

Great point by Dom. Wonderboy is not doing that much either. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 5, 2017

Yikes ???????????? @TWooodley & @WonderboyMMA are both being a leeeeeetle cautious & no significant damage or attempts…maybe later…@ufc pic.twitter.com/mc5ACLqaJ3 — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) March 5, 2017

My father just called him Slumberboy. Hahahahaha — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 5, 2017

In case you missed it…here are the first 2 rounds of Woodley v Thompson #ufc209 pic.twitter.com/C5TGC27FTs — Barry Laminack (@BarryIsFunny) March 5, 2017

Awful fight through 10 minutes. Neither fighter landing anything of note. Again 10-10 to me. Woodley's one right hand landed cut Thompson. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) March 5, 2017

The champ shoots for the takedown and GETS IT! Big round for the champion @TWooodley so far! #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/ljf31AB8g1 — #UFC209 (@ufc) March 5, 2017

Damian Maia sitting at home right now pic.twitter.com/ilAKXnlc1t — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) March 5, 2017

"Wonderboy can fight like this all night." Everyone can fight like this all night. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) March 5, 2017

Woodley is about to just give away 2 rounds when he went into this fight talking like he was going to murder Thompson. #UFC209 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) March 5, 2017

Wonderboy looks like he's trying to bait him to rush forward, and Woodley has the look of a man that doesn't enjoy fighting. #UFC209 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 5, 2017

10-9 system is gonna fuck these scorecards. Nothing happened in Rounds 1 and 2 yet will be weighed exactly same. — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) March 5, 2017

Dana sitting next to Ari, hating life. #UFC209 — MMA Dude Bro (@MMAPod) March 5, 2017

"Fight" chants in T-Mobile Arena. This is a new one. #UFC209 — Case Keefer (@casekeefer) March 5, 2017

Well the internet is going to LOVE this…Not. #UFC209 — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 5, 2017

I don't know how to feel 🙁 #UFC209 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 5, 2017

And so continues the reign of the most disrespected champion in UFC history @TWooodley #AndStill — Anthony Walker (@thegr8bigdaddy) March 5, 2017

Shit fight but remember Woodley is the same guy who knocked Lawler dead… and the first fight with Thompson was exciting. — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) March 5, 2017

The oddest, most flummoxing and neutralizing 10 rounds two competitors can possibly fight. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) March 5, 2017

Okay, welterweight division. Let's, uh, let's move on now. pic.twitter.com/W93Fke66FZ — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 5, 2017

Annnnnnnd @demianmaia can get a shot cause why? ???? — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) March 5, 2017

Congrats to @TWooodley for keeping the @ufc belt,& congrats to @WonderboyMMA for giving his best effort on 2 opportunities. Respect to both. — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) March 5, 2017

This dude is all class. He should be fighting for the title ???? https://t.co/LBuy03dT6J — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) March 5, 2017

Call me — Nick Diaz (@Diaz209What) March 5, 2017

These striking exchanges. Hold me. #UFC209 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 5, 2017

LANDO JUST DID THE SAENCHAI KICK! #UFC209 — Champions MMA (@ChampionsFight) March 5, 2017

How fun is this fight?!? #UFC209 — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) March 5, 2017

This is magnificent MMA. #UFC209 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 5, 2017

Good lord that was a lot to happen in five minutes. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2017

So herb dean stops the fight so Lando can get his mouthpiece……… hmmmm — michael (@bisping) March 5, 2017

Fighters that connect on something spinning seem to fall deeply in love with spinning over and over and over again. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) March 5, 2017

This isn’t the co main we wanted but man this is a fun fight #UFC209 — Brian Stann (@BrianStann) March 5, 2017

Who's more unstoppable when taking a beating, Vannata or the Korean Superboy?? Both may be Zombies #ufc209 — Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) March 5, 2017