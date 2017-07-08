TUF 25 Finale Reebok Fighter Payouts: Justin Gaethje Earns Minimal

TUF 25 Finale is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

TUF 25 Finale took place on Friday, July 7, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass at 6PM/3PM ETPT and FOX Sports 1 at 7PM/4PM ETPT. Six bouts took place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 9PM/6PM ETPT.

The event was headlined by a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and former WSOF Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje. Dhiego Lima vs. Jesse Taylor served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout, Elias Theodorou vs. Brad Tavares in a middleweight bout, and Marcel Fortuna vs. Jordan Johnson in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Justin Gaethje: $2,500 def. Michael Johnson: $15,000

Jesse Taylor: $2,500 def. Dhiego Lima: $2,500

Drakkar Klose: $2,500 def. Marc Diakiese: $2,500

Jared Cannonier: $2,500 def. Nick Roehrick: $2,500

Brad Tavares: $10,000 def. Elias Theodorou: $5,000

Jordan Johnson: $2,500 def. Marcel Fortuna: $2,500

Angela Hill: $2,500 def. Ashley Yoder: $2,500

James Krause: $5,000 def. Tom Gallicchio: $2,500

C.B. Dollaway: $15,000 def. Ed Herman: $15,000

Tecia Torres: $5,000 def. Juliana Lima: $5,000

Gray Maynard: $15,000 def. Teruto Ishihara: $2,500