Travis Browne Leaves Edmond Tarverdyan For Black House

Travis Browne has finally left Edmond Tarverdyan’s Glendale Fighting Club.

Heading into his pivotal UFC 208 match-up with noted power slugger Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis, Browne has reportedly moved his training camp to Black House MMA to get a fresh start in 2017.

A tweet surfaced from UFC Insiders confirming “Hapa’s” move:

Travis Browne has left Edmond Taverdyan's gym and will be joining Black House pic.twitter.com/GSxUKRlGQD — UFC Insiders (@UFCInsiders) January 19, 2017

That should be music to the ears of Browne’s fans, as the onetime-promising contender has dropped four out of last six bouts with victories over Brendan Schaub and Matt Mitrione, who are now retired and fighting in Bellator, respectively – and the win over Mitrione came at least partly due to a controversial eye poke.

Prior to the downward trend, Browne had notched three straight huge knockout victories, stopping John Barnett, Alistair Overeem, and Gabriel Gonzaga while earning “Knockout of the Night” bonus for each bout as a member of Greg Jackson’s respected Albuquerque camp. Obviously “Hapa’s” success took a steep downward trend when he moved to Los Angeles and began training at GFC under Edmond Tarverdyan, the coach who is undoubtedly under the most heat in all of MMA right now.

But that heat isn’t for anything he’s done to Browne’s career, as Tarverdyan has clearly been one of the main reasons for former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s steep decline in her two recent knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, the latter coming in a shocking and sobering 48 seconds at last December’s UFC 207.

As the collective MMA world cries out for Rousey to leave Tarverdyan and reinvent herself, this move from her boyfriend could be a bigger sign in terms of “Rowdy” finally being completely honest with herself.

That remains to be seen, however. In the meantime, Browne will be preparing at a gym more focused on the complete, overall aspects of MMA as he prepares for a must-win bout against the ultra-dangerous Lewis.

Will his infamous girlfriend soon follow suit?