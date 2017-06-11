Travis Browne Brutalizes Derrick Lewis For “Quitting” Against Mark Hunt

No. 6-ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis apparently announced his retirement in the moments following his fourth-round TKO loss to Mark Hunt in the main event of last night’s (Sat., June 10, 2017) UFC Fight Night 110 from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, sparking an outpour of mixed responses from fighters and fans alike.

Citing a lingering injury and the fact he would get married soon, Lewis said he simply didn’t know if he could put his family through the ups and downs of fighting any longer.

One fighter who has a sordid past with the hulking heavy hitter clearly did not approve of his decision to retire, however, as Lewis’ former opponent Travis Browne called “The Black Beast” out on Instagram to suggest Lewis had harmed his family and offer the opinion that Lewis had quit due to his lack of heart:

@thebeastufc A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

The two fighters’ beef stems from their first match in the main event at February’s UFC Fight Night 105, a fight where Lewis brutally finished Browne after rallying back from an early stretch where he was rocked by a series of vicious body kicks from Browne. Before the card, Lewis was in many headlines blasting Browne for his alleged domestic violence accusations by ex-wife Jenna Renee Webb, allegations which Browne was investigated and later cleared of and was never officially charged with.

Lewis said he had no respect for men who put their hands on women, assuming that Browne was guilty of the serious accusations despite the fact he did not get arrested and was cleared after the investigation. He also called Browne’s fiancee Ronda Rousey, asking where the former UFC’s women’s champion’s “fine ass was at” after stopping Browne.

Apparently Browne caught wind of something similar actually happening to Lewis’ mother, something for which he offered his sympathies and somewhat backhanded condolence. But the main tenet of Browne’s seething post was obviously to suggest that Lewis didn’t have the heart he claimed and had quit versus Hunt.

The once-feared Browne then suggested he and Lewis meet in a rematch, something that obviously will be tough to come by if “The Black Beast” indeed stays retired. “Hapa” is currently riding a vicious downswing where’s he’s lost five out of his last seven bouts, and a rematch with Lewis may be the best rivalry he can generate right now. Just don’t count on Lewis being too keen on ending his retirement for a fighter he’s already stopped.