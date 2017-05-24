Stipe Miocic Says He’d ‘Surprise’ People In Boxing Match With Anthony Joshua

With a potential boxing mega fight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather seemingly closer than ever towards becoming a reality, the talk of cross over bouts between the two sports continues to soar.

Most recently, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who happens to be a 2009 Cleveland Golden Gloves boxing champion as well as a National quarterfinalist, gave his thoughts on how he’d match up in a boxing match against reigning IBF, IBO and WBA (Super) heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua:

“If the fight happens, me against Joshua would be a great fight,” Miocic said appearance on “The MMA Hour.” “I think I’d surprise a lot of people, I think it’d be an amazing fight … let’s do it! He’s a great guy. He’s tough, he’s a champion for a reason. I think I’d give him a run for his money.”

Miocic has indeed used his hands to achieve much of his recent success, as he’s scored five consecutive T/KO victories, with four of them being in the first round over the heavyweight division’s elite. Joshua, however, is a former Olympian and is coming off of a thrilling knockout victory over legendary former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

It’d be safe to assume that many in the combat sports community would hold Joshua as a serious favorite over Miocic in a boxing match, similar to how many are holding Mayweather as a massive favorite over McGregor. Miocic, however, while admitting that Joshua is the ‘best in the world’, feels as if he’d be ‘fine’ against the British knockout artist:

“I do a lot of boxing and I’ve boxed before, working on my boxing I think I’d be fine. “He’s a tough guy, he’s the best in the world. But, I’m pretty tough, too,” added Miocic.

Would you give Miocic any chance in a boxing match against Joshua?