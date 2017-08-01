Seven Fights Officially Announced For UFC 216 PPV

UFC 216 is set to go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 7, 2017.

A few notable lightweight bouts will be taking place on the card, including the return of fan favorite Lando Vannata who takes on fellow striking specialist Abel Trujillo. Vannata comes off a unanimous decision loss to David Teymur, and has taken home Performance Of The Night bonuses in each of his Octagon appearances. Trujillo comes off a submission loss to James Vick, having his three fight win streak snapped in the process.

Also, Evan Dunham seeks his fifth straight victory when he takes on Beneil Dariush. Dariush comes off a big loss to Edson Barboza in the second round of their fight this past March. Former Bellator champ Will Brooks also returns to the Octagon after back-to-back losses via finish, as he takes on UFC featherweight and lightweight veteran Nik Lentz.

Also on the card is a bouts between John Moraga and Mogomed Bibulatov, Matt Schnell and Marco Beltran, and finally Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer. More fights for the card have yet to be announced, including the expected main event.

You can check out the full confirmed lineup for the PPV so far here below: