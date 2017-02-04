Rumor: Nate Diaz Slated To Return At UFC 211

It appears that Nate Diaz will be fighting soon and it will not be against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. UFC President Dana White recently noted that Diaz was presented a fight by the promotion but did not state who his opponent was. A rumor has been making the rounds online thanks to SmackHisFace.com regarding Diaz’s next fight.

Diaz’s camp informed them that he would be fighting former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211. Keep in mind that this is just a rumor for now as the UFC has yet to make the bout official.

Diaz is 2-1 in his last three bouts and most notably fought McGregor in his last two bouts. While Diaz won the first fight at UFC 196, he lost by decision to McGregor in his last fight at UFC 202 last August. On the other hand, Alvarez rose up the ranks in the division and captured the lightweight title with a win over Rafael dos Anjos last July. However, he lost it in his first title defense in November at UFC 205 against McGregor.

Diaz recently took to Twitter shortly after White stated that he offered him a fight and posted this:

Lol at your fight… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 4, 2017

Diaz wasn’t the only one to hop on social media and tease his next fight. Alvarez hinted at his return in a recent Instagram post, which you can see here:

"It's All I Know " See you Soon !!! ????????????#UGKING #UFC #THNQ #EAfight A photo posted by Eddie Alvarez (@ealvarezfight) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:50am PST

UFC 211 takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. No bouts for this event have been officially announced.