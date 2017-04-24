Rumble: Some Guys Just Don’t Know When To Call It A Career

Anthony Johnson knew when to call it a career, but some guys from this past weekend’s (Sat. April 22, 2017) UFC Nashville fights apparently don’t according to the feared ‘Rumble.’

Johnson’s last Octagon appearance saw him suffer yet another submission defeat to UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, and much to everyone’s surprise, it turned out to be his last bout in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. ‘Rumble’ suddenly announced his retirement during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, marking his second unsuccessful bid for the 205-pound title.

UFC Nashville featured a couple of longtime fan-favorites who didn’t look too great in their fights, such as former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner Diego Sanchez who suffered a nasty first-round knockout to the returning Al Iaquinta, and Jake Ellenberger who was obliterated by Mike Perry with a single elbow.

Johnson took to his official Facebook page to share his thoughts on how some fighters in the UFC today just don’t know when to call it a career:

“Watched some of the fights last night and I’ll tell you this…Know when to hang em up! If you’ve already been knocked out in about your last 5-6 fights isn’t that your body saying “I’ve had enough”? I get that it’s a macho, I have bigger balls than you sport but man some of these dudes are going to forget their name by the time they’re 45. Good luck with that…”

What are your thoughts? Is Johnson correct that there are some fighters today who’s retirement is long overdue? And did the knockout artist perhaps call it quits a little too soon?