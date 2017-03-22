Roufusport Facing Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Roufusport along with head-coach Duke Roufus is facing a wrongful death lawsuit per a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The lawsuit stems from a kickboxing event promoted by Roufusport back in March 28th of 2014 at the Milwaukee’s Eagles Club, where 24-year-old Dennis Munson Jr. passed away shortly after competing on the card due to complications from head trauma. The event was run by Roufusport gym management, where Munson trained.

During the time of the event boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) were regulated by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, however, kickboxing was not. That all changed after Gov. Scott Walker signed a law into effect on March 1st regulating and sanctioning kickboxing competition.

The report also suggests that Munson struggled to cut eight pounds necessary to make the 135-pound weight limit. Weigh-ins were held early the same morning of the bout.

Online court records indicate a wrongful death suit was filed on Tuesday (March 21, 2017) by Munsons’s family at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, who are listed as the plaintiffs. Defendants in the case are listed as head-coach Duke Roufus, Scott Joffe who co-promoted the event, ringside doctor Carlos Feliciano, referee Al Wichgers, coaches Scott Cushman and Joe Nicols, Roufusport Acadamy, the Injured Patients and Families Compensation Fund, and two insurance companies.

The Munson family’s lawsuit claims the defendants showed negligence, maliciousness and deliberate indifference.

