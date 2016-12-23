Ronda Rousey Refuses To Attend “Stupid” Fight Week Press Conference

Ronda Rousey Refuses To Attend “Stupid” Fight Week Press Conference

Wow, so that clause literally means we’ll get ZERO fight week appearances from Rousey…

When it was announced that Ronda Rousey would be returning at UFC 207, the MMA world was again set ablaze. Having been the UFC’s biggest draw for all of 2015, ‘Rowdy’ would take a year out after UFC 193. Handing the formerly dominant champion her ticket to vacation was Holly Holm, a massive underdog, with a huge KO. Going on to lose against Miesha Tate, Holm would become the second of four champions in the divisional timeline. ‘Cupcake’ got cooked by Amanda Nunes at UFC 200, and so we find ourselves at present day.

Following an entire year of speculation, talks of depression and possible retirement, Rousey was back. Well, not so much, according to UFC president Dana White, she’s still frustrated. ‘Rowdy’ felt the MMA media had “turned on her,” to quote White, and the ramifications of those feelings are now becoming clear. Earlier this week we reported Rousey’s contract had a no-MMA media clause. We didn’t know how far that would reach.

Press Conference Comments

According to fight insider Dave Meltzer, via Fight Ghost on Twitter, Ronda Rousey has described the UFC 207 fight week presser as “stupid.” Needless to say, the tradition of fight week pressers is part of what helps hype an event last-minute. Considering the UFC has been pouring Rousey-heavy promo videos on us all month, her refusal to attend the presser is quite astonishing.

Grudge?

Could we be seeing some vengeance for all the “negative” media after UFC 193? Maybe, or perhaps Rousey just wants to focus all her attention on the task ahead. Nunes is a big, strong and well-rounded fighter, and if Rousey has a no-media clause in her contract, well then she clearly has no obligation to attend a presser.

One thing is for sure, if Rousey’s refusal to attend the presser is an indication that she isn’t ready for the limelight yet, it will show on fight night. All this and more remains to be seen, but don’t plan on seeing Ronda Rousey during fight week, unless it’s at the weigh-ins or during some pre-recorded promos.

  • HowardMac58

    Rousey’s avoids the press cuz its alot easier to act tough elsewhere. She’s a joke

    • I dare ya

      And yet she isn’t acting tough at all. Nunes is the one talking garbage while Ronda trains and keeps quiet…..You’re a joke

  • Makaveli

    she will lose easily by Nunes. SO fake person

    • Nunes is slow and ponderous Rousey is so much quicker.

  • Mr. MMA

    It’ll be more fun watching cruz and garbrandt continue their war of words ????

    • Juchi

      Verbal sparring is a joke. Half the time they don’t even mean what they say. The less I hear from Rousey, the better I like it. I just want to see what she offers in the cage.

      • Mr. MMA

        Verbal sparring is great for building up fights. That’s the whole point, whether or not they really mean what they say. Duh!!!

        • Juchi

          If you enjoy it, fine. You probably enjoy the WWE, which is fine as well.

          • Mr. MMA

            They talk too much and don’t wrestle enough. And when they do, it looks too fake.

  • Jeff Harris

    looking forward to seeing Nunes punch her in the face a lot even more now … 😀 😀 …

    • I dare ya

      Looking forward to Ronda rearranging nunes face and make her more hideous than she already is

      • David Twardy

        That’s racist

        • I dare ya

          Is it? I couldnt give a hoot if it is or not. Get over it princess…

    • I hope you are aware of the fact that Nunes is a lesbian.

      • I dare ya

        And a crap fake champ who has beat cans to get the belt. Ronda will restore normality when she wins

      • 599eXseX

        Okay?? so because Nunes is a lesbian then what?? that might make Jeff Harris not want to see Ronda get punched in the face by Nunes??? instead he’d want to see them scissor? is that what you are implying?

  • bananaboy

    i hope nune will crack her skull in the first round and we never get to see this idiot again

    • I dare ya

      I hope Ronda will crack nunes skull in the first round and we wont get to see nunes or bananaboy again…..

      • bananaboy

        what are u a psychopath that jerk off on ronda picture every night and replyin to all the bad comments about her? get a fucking life loser having a ronda pic as a profile too?? pathetic little fuckboy

        • David Twardy

          I can’t find the beauty in Ronda. I know a guy that if he just grew his hair out would pass as her double.

        • I dare ya

          Hahahaha poor little nancy boy alk butthurt and in tears over my typed words!!!!!! LMFAO :):):)
          L.ove it that a 29 year girl, my typed words and profile pic has reduced u to an insignificant blubbering retarded mess that hasnt, nor ever will, achieve anything more than breathe oxygen. Youre a pathetic joke……

        • james

          Your such a psycho the only person you comment on is rousey. Like you have pictures up in your room like a serial killer.

          She is a spoiled brat. Most Olympic development kids are. Get over it.

          • I dare ya

            Yes james, poor bananaboy should get over it…..

        • I dare ya

          What kind of a fa gg ot user name is bananaboy? Is it what your boyfriend whispers in your ear each night laying in each others arms? Clearly you are mentally disturbed

    • I can tell you now that Nunes is a B rated fighter compared to Triple R.
      Deep down……………..I think you know Ronda will win this fight my friend.

      • I dare ya

        Bananaboy is one of those loose canons that do crazy stuff when things dont go his way. I hope he doesnt do anything nasty when Ronda wins lol.

  • scott allen

    so quickly we throw one of the best fighters under the bus.she dominated all those fights, but loses one and we hang her out to dry.if its with in her contract not to do the presser, then why hate on her for it.

    • Michal J Ferdynus

      it seems that the reason why people are “hating” her is still escaping you…

      • Juchi

        Yep.

    • Yen Phi Lam

      People hating regardless! u can’t please everyone, she used to spend all her times for the media and lost, people talk shit, now she’s spending on her time for practice, people still talk shit. So who cares Ronda, do what you feel and just prove them wrong, I just can’t wait what the haters gonna say after you run through Nunes! All you haters watch and see, Ronda will get her belt back! actions speak loudr than words! She doesn’t even need to talk and all the attentions are still on her, still selling fights!! that is STAR POWER people!

    • michaelchimique

      her attitude is why people don’t like her. maybe if she hadn’t acted like such a bitch the whole time this wouldn’t have happened. I mean nothing actually happened she just didn’t want to face the media after she got her ass kicked

    • David Twardy

      I wasn’t sure if you were talking about Jones or Ronda. I figured it out when you mentioned losing one.

      • I dare ya

        12 and 6. Clearly one of the best

  • Bill J 357

    she made her rep being the ‘bad’ girl….just continuing..Judge by the fight-if she wins, she’s back, if not-gone.

    • David Twardy

      No way if she loses and Cyborg gets the 1 year suspension. R Honda will take the winner of Holm vs Who knows. at 145.

  • I dare ya

    Anything Ronda related will always drag the “ronda hate brigade” out of their moms’ basement spewing their jealousy and anger

  • David Twardy

    So what are we missing….. a couple “that belt is mine” remarks. She is a sore loser and still hasn’t gotten over it. If she wins she will be all smiles and back the to old R Honda we used to hate.

  • I dare ya

    Cool that anything Ronda related still draws the hate brigade here in droves. Hope she returns to her old ways after she wins and really upsets the apple cart!!!!

  • SoullessKassidy

    why isn’t her fight canceled like every other fighter who refuses to attend the presser? hell connor was pulled from 200 for the same damn reason.

  • Expatriot American in Europe

    Rhonda cannot handle the questions, she’s lost her nerve. The media would eat her up! Nunes will exploit this weakness and doubt that haunts Rhonda by banging her quickly and letting her taste the power, like Holly did. The rest will fall into place.