Robert Whittaker Stuns Jacare Souza With Second-Round TKO In Kansas City

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (24-5, 1 NC) saw his title hopes blow up in smoke after falling to Robert Whittaker (18-4).

Souza took on fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight Whittaker on the second fight of the UFC on FOX 24 main card. Going into the bout, “Jacare” was 10-1 in his last 11 bouts, while Whittaker was riding a six-fight winning streak.

Early on in the fight, Souza looked to tie up Whittaker, but couldn’t do so. A spinning wheel kick from “Jacare” was blocked. Souza tied his opponent against the fence. Whittaker went to scramble, but Souza stuck to him.

Souza went for a rear-naked choke, but Whittaker shook him off and returned to the center of the Octagon. Whittaker threw strikes and Souza appeared to slip. An uppercut connected for Whittaker. Souza landed a forearm off a clinch break. The round ended with Whittaker throwing a left hand.

The second stanza began and Whittaker dropped Souza with a right hand. An uppercut was there for Whittaker. Souza got popped with a jab. Whittaker took the foot off the gas a bit until he landed a head kick. Some ground-and-pound and the fight was over.

Final Result: Robert Whittaker def. Jacare Souza via TKO (Kick & Punches) – R2, 3:38