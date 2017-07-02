Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Apparently Rescheduled For UFC 214

The highly anticipated Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone match-up has apparently been rescheduled for July 29’s stacked UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The potential 170-pound firefight was recently removed from July 8’s UFC 213 from Las Vegas when word broke Cerrone had been forced to pull out with a blood infection. It was revealed that the bout would take place three weeks later at the UFC’s next pay-per-view, UFC 214.

However, Dana White soon cast doubt upon that prospect, stating that fans shouldn’t expect the fight to take place so soon after the original date.

That will reportedly join countless other statements from White that proved to be untrue, as a report has surfaced from The LA Times’ Lance Pugmire that the bout is back on for the California-based megacard:

Just received word from @danawhite that @Cowboycerrone @Ruthless_RL is moving from Saturday to Anaheim's UFC 214 on July 29. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 2, 2017

If the announcement is confirmed, one of the UFC’s most anticipated fights will join what rates as already the most stacked PPV of a so-far hum-drum 2017, one that features the long-overdue Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones light heavyweight title rematch, Cris Cyborg’s first-ever (and also overdue) UFC title fight, and Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia for the welterweight championship for a grand total of three title fights.

Fans and media members have speculated that UFC 214 has been loaded to the brim with elite fights due to Jones’ extreme propensity for being forced out of main event bouts for one nefarious reason or another, and Cyborg has also been known to have an air of uncertainty surrounding her as well.

Either way, even if only two of the scheduled championship fights take place in addition to Lawler vs. Cerrone, UFC 214 is set to be by far the most explosive cards of the year – and it will be extremely tough to top if it even comes close to fulfilling its full potential.