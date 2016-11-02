Report: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker Targeted For UFC 207

UFC 207 just got a whole lot bigger.

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and No. 2-ranked bantamweight John Linekar will be going head-to-head on the December card, according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Dillashaw vs. Dodson joins an already stellar card from the T-Mobile Arena, where the pair of bantamweights will join a card that features their division’s title bout between champion Dominick Cruz defending against No. 6-ranked Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt. The card is topped off by the return of ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey who is going back after the women’s 135-pound title in the main event against champion Amanda Nunes.

Dillashaw (13-3) is coming off of a great performance in his unanimous decision win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 200 this past July, rebounding from his title loss to Dominick Cruz after getting the short end of a split decision.

The Elevation Fight Team member has expressed his displeasure for being snubbed by the UFC for a shot at redemption against Cruz, who will instead defend against Dillashaw’s former teammate Garbrandt, and is looking to make a statement with a victory over ‘Hands Of Stone’.

Lineker (29-7) has been on a terrorizing six-fight win streak that sports two knockouts and one submission, coming off of a split decision victory over John ‘The Magician’ Dodson in their main event clash at UFC Fight Night 96 earlier last month.

If the Brazilian knockout artist is able to trounce the former champ Dillashaw in their meeting next month, ‘Hands Of Stone’ will have made quite the case for the next shot at the 135-pound throne.

UFC 207 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2016.