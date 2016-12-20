Report: Amanda Nunes Sick Leading Up To UFC 207

Reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion is gearing up for the biggest fight of her life, as she’s slated to make the first defense of her 135-pound against returning ex-champion Ronda Rousey in the main event of Dec. 30’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas.

According to a report from MMAFighting.com’s Marc Raimondi, however, Nunes may not be in top form, as it appears as if she has been suffering from a sickness leading up to the event, although it is expected that she’ll still compete:

Amanda Nunes was supposed to at the UFC 207 media lunch in LA, but UFC said she’s a bit under the weather. Should be fine for fight, though. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 20, 2016



Nunes has compiled a four fight win streak, which includes victories over Shayna Baszler, Sara McMann, Valentina Shevchenko and former titleholder Miesha Tate, who “Lioness” brutally finished last July.

Rousey, on the other hand, hasn’t competed since Nov. 2015 when she was destroyed by Holly Holm.

Who do you expect to walk away with bantamweight gold when these two titans meet next week?