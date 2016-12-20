Report: Amanda Nunes Sick Leading Up To UFC 207

By Mike Henken
4
(AP Photo/John Locher)

Reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion is gearing up for the biggest fight of her life, as she’s slated to make the first defense of her 135-pound against returning ex-champion Ronda Rousey in the main event of Dec. 30’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas.

According to a report from MMAFighting.com’s Marc Raimondi, however, Nunes may not be in top form, as it appears as if she has been suffering from a sickness leading up to the event, although it is expected that she’ll still compete:


Nunes has compiled a four fight win streak, which includes victories over Shayna Baszler, Sara McMann, Valentina Shevchenko and former titleholder Miesha Tate, who “Lioness” brutally finished last July.

Rousey, on the other hand, hasn’t competed since Nov. 2015 when she was destroyed by Holly Holm.

Who do you expect to walk away with bantamweight gold when these two titans meet next week?

  • When Rousey thumps her she will probably say she was sick leading up to the fight.

  • Mr. MMA

    Hopefully the lioness makes it to the fight.

  • I dare ya

    Already having second thoughts lol!!! I’d be surprised if nunes even shows up

  • I dare ya

    If it was Ronda that didnt turn up instead of amanda then the internet would go into meltdown calling RR every negative imaginable yet nunes gets a pat on the back for playing mind games…..
    Oh the irony!!!!