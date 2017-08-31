WWE Offers Ronda Rousey Deal On Live TV

At this point, it doesn’t look as if former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will be fighting again.

After losing her title in devastating fashion to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Nov. 2015, Rousey stayed relatively quiet within the media up until the point of her return, which took place at UFC 207 this past Dec. Rousey, however, was once again brutally knocked out, this time in less than a minute by current champion Amanda Nunes.

Since that fight, Rousey has once again remained quiet, although she may be returning to the spotlight in the near future.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), recently appeared on ESPN where he revealed that Rousey is ‘interested’ in competing in the WWE:

“First of all, she’s got to stop throwing me around the ring, I didn’t like that very much,” Levesque said. “She’s definitely interested and we’re having conversations. I’ll say it right here on ESPN: If she wants the opportunity, I’d be willing to give it to her.”

Rousey has appeared in the ring before, as she made an appearance at Wrestlemania with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Would you like to see Rousey sign with WWE?