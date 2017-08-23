Quote: Mayweather Will Get Clipped If He Underestimates McGregor

We are now just days away from the highly anticipated boxing match between unbeaten former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, as the two are set to meet this Saturday night (Aug. 26, 2017) live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Many are expecting Mayweather to win rather easily, but UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee isn’t so sure. In fact, the “Motown Phenom” feels as if “Money” may be underestimating McGregor:

“I don’t know how well Floyd’s preparing, I don’t see any sparring partners (he’s training with),” Lee told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I don’t know; I’m just not liking the approach to his training camp. So, it’ making me a little uneasy about betting the house on Floyd.” “Floyd can’t underestimate Conor, whatsoever, and he might be doing that,” he continued. “It might a little underestimation of the style, and if you do, you’re gonna get caught, and you’re gonna get clipped, especially with eight-ounce gloves.”

As far those giving McGregor a chance, some feel as if he’ll be the more powerful puncher come fight night, but Lee doesn’t feel as if he hits harder than Mayweather.

He does, however, feel as if distance and timing will benefit McGregor:

“People think it will make Conor hit harder,” Lee said. “I think that’s a big misconception that Conor hits harder than Floyd, he doesn’t at all. I’ve seen Floyd hit the bag, I’ve seen Conor hit the bag, Floyd definitely hits harder.” “It’s the distance, it’s the timing, it’s those little gaps. When you put your hands up and he’s going behind that shell, it leaves those bigger gaps. And Conor’s more used to that with the four-ounce gloves. The distance, it changes a little bit, the less padding you have on the gloves.” “I think the distance and the timing is what it’s really gonna change, more so than Conor’s gonna be able to hit harder because he’s got smaller gloves on.”

