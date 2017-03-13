Quote: I Can Knock Out Jon Jones

Despite not being the champion at light heavyweight, everyone is still gunning for Jon Jones.

Jones reigned as the light heavyweight champ from 2011 to 2015 before being stripped of his title due to personal issues out-of-competition. Now currently serving a one-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Jones is expected to make his highly-anticipated return against the winner of current 205-pound champ Daniel Cormier and No. 1-ranked Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 next month (Sat. April 10, 2017).

This weekend (Sat. March 18, 2017) will feature a great 205-pound headliner at UFC London between No. 4-ranked Jimi Manuwa and No. 7-ranked Corey Anderson. Manuwa, who recently spoke to Sky Sports ahead of his Octagon return, recently commented on Jones’ historic career.

Manuwa stated that Jones’ past opponents have been rather ‘one-dimensional’ and he’d be interested to see how ‘Bones” would fare against a knockout specialist such as himself or ‘Rumble’ Johnson:

“I think I could knock him out,” Manuwa said. “He’s fought Teixeira, who is one-dimensional and doesn’t have the variety of striking that I’ve got. Jones has never fought a knockout specialist. I’d like to see him fight either me or ‘Rumble’, and see how he puts up with getting hit on the chin.”

Before ‘The Poster Boy’ can worry about a potential match-up with Jones, however, he has a tall task ahead of him in The Ultimate Fighter 19 (TUF 19) winner Corey Anderson, who has appeared motivated and refocused in the one bout we’ve seen him in following a close loss to former champion Shogun Rua at 2016’s UFC 198.

The two will collide in the main event of UFC London this weekend (Sat. March 18, 2017) from the O2 Arena in London, England.