Mark Hunt Reveals Serious Injury At UFC 209

Veteran heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt did battle on the main card of last night’s (March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Overeem ended up finishing the fight in the third round when he landed a brutal knee to Hunt’s head.

“The Super Samoan” certainly had a rough night, as he also suffered a leg injury in the first round. There was a visible cut on his leg and he later announced on his Instagram account that he broke his tibia:

Thank u for all the support u probably already know I got knocked out ???????????? the old warhorse is still alive ????????????????????????????jus a broken tibia I be back ???????????????? A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

The loss to Overeem technically marked Hunt’s second loss in a row, although his decision loss to Brock Lesnar last July was later changed to a no-contest after Lesnar failed a drug test. Hunt has since gone back-and-forth with the UFC on the issue with Lesnar, and he’s even filed a lawsuit against the promotion as well as the ex-heavyweight champion.

As of now, a time table for Hunt’s return is currently unclear.