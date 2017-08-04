Paulie Malignaggi Goes Off On Haters Following McGregor Mess

The heat between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former two-weight boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi continues to build up.

Malignaggi was brought in to serve as a sparring partner for the 155-pound mixed martial arts (MMA) champ, as he prepares for his professional boxing debut against, arguably, the greatest of all time in undefeated 49-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr. Malignaggi has been sparring with “The Notorious One” for weeks, but announced yesterday (Thurs. August 3, 2017) that he was leaving the Irishman’s camp following some leaked photos from their sparring sessions that made it look like McGregor was getting the best of him.

One such photo showed Malignaggi on his back on the canvas, with a smiling McGregor looking down on him. Malignaggi claimed it was a shove rather than a knockdown, and the referee’s reaction in the photo supports this claim. Malignaggi stated that the only photographer allowed in the room during the session was McGregor’s personal photographer. Due to this, Malignaggi is confident that McGregor is responsible for the pictures being leaked.

This upset the former boxing champ, who took to Twitter and went off on McGregor, saying he ‘beat his ass’ during the sparring sessions and the leaked photos painted a picture that isn’t true. He then suggested that the UFC Performance Institute, which has 24-hour cameras, release the full unedited version of their sparring sessions.

Malignaggi took to Twitter today (Fri. August 4, 2017) to respond to some haters going off on him for leaving the McGregor camp, claiming once again that he ‘beat the breaks off’ McGregor when the sparred:

Nah I pretty much talked shit that whole sparring session while I beat the breaks off him, the push down was his frustration from it. https://t.co/m0IDBP0pB2 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

Very good observation there, good way to educate the Conor groupies and casuals. Cortez reaction is a big hint. https://t.co/mnAN6ZU9U3 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

The pics cause the media to rush me for answers, unlike u I'm not an irrelevant nobody, pics of me cause a media rush I can't avoid, get it? https://t.co/fIPwsJiJMd — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

Hate to say it but it's clear when I look back at my time there that there was an agenda from the start, too many clues. https://t.co/dxjLvu3Oyt — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

Mayweather and McGregor are set to go 12 rounds at 154 pounds live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada later this month (August 26, 2017).