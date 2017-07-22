Patrick Cummins Edges Gian Villante in Tough Uniondale Scrap

Patrick Cummins (10-4) did just enough to defeat Gian Villante (15-9).

Cummins and Villante met inside the Octagon tonight (July 22) as part of the main card of UFC on FOX 25. The action took place inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Cummins looked for a takedown, but Villante avoided it and landed some hammerfists. Villante landed some clean shots that rocked Cummins. Time was called by referee “Big” John McCarthy for an accidental headbutt that caused a cut on Cummins. The action resumed shortly after.

“Durkin” pushed his opponent against the fence, but Villante shoved him off. A right hands landed for Cummins and he took his opponent down. The round ended shortly after.

Cummins started throwing out the jab at the start of round two. Villante stuffed a takedown attempt. A combination was there for Cummins. He landed a left hand over the top. A right hand was there for Villante. The horn later sounded and it was a much better round for Cummins.

“Durkin” moved forward with strikes early in the third round. Two huge right hands were there for Villante and he defended a takedown. A jab was there for Villante. A left hook followed by a right hand landed for Cummins. Villante fired off a couple of punches.

Cummins put the pressure on this opponent and grappled him near the fence. The action stalled, so the two were broken up. A right hand connected for Villante. The final horn sounded 10 seconds later.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Cummins.

Final Result: Patrick Cummins def. Gian Villante via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)