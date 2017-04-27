Mike Perry Thinks Al Iaquinta Needs To ‘Fix His Priorities’

Mike Perry may just have some beef to settle with Al Iaquinta.

After not having received a bonus for his knockout of Diego Sanchez at UFC Nashville last weekend, while Perry did for his nasty finish of Jake Ellenberger, Iaquinta went off on the UFC’s bonus structure on both social media and an appearance on The MMA Hour earlier this week. That didn’t sit too well with ‘Platinum’, who decided to stick up for the promotion that’s been so well to him lately.

After responding directly to Iaquinta’s ‘f*ck you’ comments towards the UFC on Twitter, Perry took to The MMA Hour to explain his actions (quotes via MMA Fighting):

Calm down Lil guy https://t.co/q91sCjCQ9t — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 23, 2017

“I was trying to offer this man some advice,” Perry said. “The way I put it may have seemed disrespectful, but … you think you’re going to get a bonus when you just run around disrespecting somebody who’s paying your bills, things like that? “You work hard for this, then conduct yourself properly. He said ‘f*ck you’ to the people who are setting this up for you. If you have a sour attitude towards these people who are giving you the opportunity people dream of, you need to fix your priorities.”

Being no stranger to post-fight bonuses during his brief run with the promotion, Perry is extremely thankful towards the UFC for putting the extra cash in his bank account. For this reason, Perry felt obligated to stand up for the UFC: