Michael Bisping Tells ‘Laughable’ Yoel Romero To ‘Shut Up’

No. 1-ranked UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero has won an incredible eight straight fights, with six of those victories coming by way of stoppage. “The Solider of God” was expected to face off with champion Michael Bisping next, but the UFC elected to give the title shot to returning former welterweight king Georges St. Pierre.

Romero clearly wasn’t pleased with the decision, which led him to call for an interim title bout. Bisping, however, feels as if Romero’s idea is ‘laughable’:

“You’ve got Yoel Romero calling for an interim title shot, which is just desperate,” Bisping said on his podcast “Believe You Me” this week. “It’s laughable. It’s desperate. “Interim titles are for if the champion is hurt or injured or taking time out. None of that’s happening. GSP’s fighting for the belt. So shut up, fight someone else in the meantime or sit on the side. One or the other.”

While Bisping vs. St. Pierre certainly makes sense from a business standpoint, the bout has angered some fans and fighters. Aside from Romero, No. 3-ranked Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has also voiced his displeasure with the booking, as he even went as far to say that he hopes Bisping and St. Pierre knock each other out.

“The Count” also responded to the Brazilian:

“Well first and foremost, ‘Jacare’ come on, my friend, that’s a very, very nasty thing to say. I thought you were all about love and God and this and niceness and spreading the beauty of jiu-jitsu and all this [expletive] but yet you call for us both to get knocked out? That’s not very Christian is it?” Bisping said. “Listen, I understand his frustration, of course. But the fact of the matter is he did lose to Yoel Romero. So he’s only won two fights since then. So he’s really got no one to be mad at but himself. He lost around a year ago so it is what it is. Yoel’s ahead of him when this fight happens.”

What do you make of the decision to give “Rush” a shot at Bisping?