Highlights: Matt Brown Knocks Out Diego Sanchez In Possible Retirement Fight

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., November 11, 2017) from the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia, longtime UFC veteran Matt Brown made what may be the final Octagon appearance of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career against Diego Sanchez.

Brown’s last notable win streak came from 2012 to 2014 when he strung together seven straight wins before being defeated by Robbie Lawler in July of 2014. He would go on to lose five of his next six fights, including his most recent bout in which he suffered a devastating third-round knockout loss to Donald Cerrone last December. “The Immortal One” was hoping to end his fighting career on a high note by picking up a win over Sanchez.

Sanchez’s fighting career had been very up-and-down in the past several years as well. Sanchez had lost five of his last eight fights inside the cage and was most recently knocked out by Al Iaquinta in Nashville this past April. The 35-year-old veteran was hoping to spoil Brown’s retirement plans with a big win.

In the opening round Sanchez attempted to blitz Brown with a barrage of punches and takedown attempts, but after “Immortal” caught a kick from Sanchez and pressed him against the cage it was all over. Brown loaded up for a huge elbow that planted Sanchez on the canvas unconscious – picking up a first-round knockout win to potentially end his career.

Watch the highlights of his monstrous KO win here: