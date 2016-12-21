Mark Hunt Wants Steroid Clause, Says Overeem Fight Is F***ing BS

After a rough 2016 for heavyweight KO artist Mark Hunt, it looks as though a return is on the horizon. ‘The Super Samoan’ has been through the grinder with the UFC following his July loss to Brock Lesnar. Failing a USADA drug test for estrogen blockers, the WWE superstar had his UFC 200 win against Hunt smeared. The damage didn’t end at Lesnar’s already shady reputation, Hunt wanted to take it a few steps further. Blasting his employers and USADA for the three-month testing exemption they granted for Lesnar, Hunt took up arms in the form of legal advice.

Last we heard from the Pride FC and K-1 veteran, he was readying himself for a lawsuit against the UFC. Then came last night’s breaking news, Hunt would return for a rematch against old foe Alistair Overeem. Had ‘The Super Samoan’s’ problems really been smoothed out in this short time period? Remember this is the same guy who blasted the UFC during a seriously explicit tirade on numerous occasions. According to his latest interview, the bout with Overeem at UFC 209 is far from a done deal.

Steroid Clause

No, that’s not the festive term for a jacked up Santa, it’s the contractual stipulation that Mark Hunt wants put in place. He refers to this in his interview with Mark Hunt TV, claiming he will not fight at all without this clause, and isn’t even aware of a fight against Overeem.

“I didn’t even know about that,” said Hunt. “Where’s this information coming from? That’s f***ing rubbish, that’s bullc**p.” “My clause will protect me in this instance and take the financial gain of the opponent of caught cheating, ” Hunt said when asked if his contract will contain a special clause for cheaters. “That deterrent will protect me and other fighters. I’m pushing for this clause, I want to fight and I am ready. If the fight doesn’t go ahead it’s not my doing” “I will not fight without this clause. I’ve already fought 3 dopers in a row and I’m not going to fight again without security. All I want is a fair go and an even playing field.”

No Ubereem

When they first fought back in 2007, Overeem was the Dutch demolition man known as ‘Ubereem.’ Since that time, Overeem has lost a considerable amount of muscle mass. Some say it’s the USADA effect, others claim it’s just increased cardio. Either way, Mark Hunt won’t be fighting ‘The Reem’ without his steroid safety net in the contract.

