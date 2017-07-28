Mayweather’s Last Knockout Victim Reacts To McGregor Fight

The combat sports world is going to shake up in a big way next month (Sat. August 26, 2017), as UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will make his professional boxing debut against, arguably, the greatest of all-time in the undefeated 49-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Many boxing purists find the bout to be a big joke, as well as a huge disrespect to the sport of boxing. Nobody within the boxing world seems to be giving “The Notorious One” much of a chance, who owns 18 of his 21 career mixed martial arts (MMA) wins via knockout. Mayweather, on the other hand, has 49 career wins inside the squared circle with 26 coming via knockout and the other 23 by way of decision.

Mayweather’s last finish inside the ring came against Victor Ortiz in 2011; however, it came with a bit of controversy as Ortiz wasn’t protecting himself and was distracted by arguing with the referee.

Most fans consider Mayweather’s last legitimate knockout to have come against Ricky Hatton in the 10th round of their fight back in December of 2007. Alas, the record books still ready Ortiz as being the last man to fall victim to “Money’s” knockout ability.

Ortiz was recently interviewed by FightHubTV to get his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Mayweather and McGregor, comparing it to ping pong to tennis (quotes via Bloody Elbow):