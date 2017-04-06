Kelvin Gastelum Flagged By USADA, Pulled From Bout With Anderson Silva

Rising middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum has been notified by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) of a potential anti-doping violation in the aftermath of his first round TKO victory over Vitor Belfort last month in Brazil.

Gastelum was quickly booked to fight Anderson Silva at UFC 212 on June 3, 2012 after his win over Belfort, but he has now been pulled from that bout due to the fact that he has been provisionally suspended by USADA.

Check out the official statement from the UFC below:

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Kelvin Gastelum of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation involving Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (“Carboxy-THC”) which is a metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected in conjunction with his recent bout in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11, 2017. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Gastelum, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Because the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) was the regulatory body overseeing the fight in Fortaleza and has licensing jurisdiction over Gastelum, USADA will work to ensure that the Commission has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Gastelum’s potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward. As a result of the potential anti-doping violation against Gastelum, USADA has placed him under a provisional suspension. While the UFC Anti-Doping Policy affords Gastelum full and fair due process rights before any possible adjudication of his case, because of the proximity to Gastelum’s scheduled June 3rd bout against Anderson Silva, Gastelum is being removed from the card and a replacement is currently being sought.

