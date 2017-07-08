Justin Gaethje Stops Michael Johnson In Instant Classic

Michael Johnson (17-12) had his moments, but it wasn’t enough against Justin Gaethje (18-0).

Johnson swung leather right away and appeared to clip Gaethje momentarily. The speed of Johnson’s hands looked to be apparent early. A combination followed by a knee for Gaethje got his opponent’s attention. A leg kick was there for Gaethje.

“The Menace” landed a shot to the body. Gaethje continued to attack the leg of Johnson. “The Highlight” landed a clean left hook. Gaethje showed better defense than his final World Series of Fighting bout. He landed a couple of knees in the clinch.

Johnson hurt his opponent with a right hand. Gaethje fought back until the horn sounded.

Gaethje returned to the leg kicks at the start of the second stanza. Johnson couldn’t check those leg kicks. A right hand stunned Gaethje. Somehow he survived again. Johnson got hit with an elbow and a knee on the break. Digging punches to the body were there for “The Menace.”

An uppercut rocked Johnson. Gaethje landed another uppercut. He had his opponent stumbling. Elbows connected and Johnson went down. A knee to the body landed. A right hand connected. Both men looked drained. Gaethje landed a jumping knee. Another knee crumbled “The Menace” and Gaethje earned the TKO win. Incredible fight.

Final Result: Justin Gaethje def. Michael Johnson via TKO (Strikes) – R2, 4:48