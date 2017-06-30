Justin Gaethje Rips Conor McGregor For Being A Quitter

Former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has finally arrived to the biggest MMA promotion in the world, which is obviously the UFC after he spent the last three years as WSOF champion. He built a name under the WSOF banner and facing some top competition, but he now has to prove his worth when he competes at the TUF 25 Finale.

Although he wants to establish himself as the very best in the lightweight division, there is one problem with that, and that is Irish superstar Conor McGregor, who is currently taking a hiatus from MMA to box Floyd Mayweather.

Gaethje recently appeared on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) to talk about how he matches up with McGregor

“Skill wise, there’s nobody that’s gonna outwork me. He’ll outtalk me, that’s for damn sure but he ain’t gonna outwork me. His skillset is special, he’s got a great left hand. But we’ve seen him quit. He’s got quit in his heart and once a quitter, always a quitter.”

Gaethje is pointing out that McGregor has been submitted twice in his career whereas he is still undefeated with a record of 17-0. Next Friday, Gaethje will face fifth-ranked lightweight Michael Johnson in his UFC debut in the main event of TUF 25 Finale. According to Gaethje, he plans on calling for an interim title fight after TUF 25 Finale to secure a shot at McGregor. Gaethje believes that winning an interim title belt will guarantee him a shot at his second world title.

“I’m gonna get that opportunity. I’m gonna get the interim belt around my waist and then when he comes back, he has to fight me. [I’ll] make it a dogfight, make it a war, everything he doesn’t want it to be. “Absolutely [I’m calling for a title shot after my fight]. Like I said, if I get that belt around my waist, there’s no question who he has to fight when he comes back. Well, he can fight whoever the hell he wants obviously but if I have the interim title and I’m finishing people like I know I can, he has to fight me.”

Gaethje needs to keep his eyes set on Johnson as that is no easy task. Johnson, who is 2-3 in his last five bouts, will be a difficult opponent for the former WSOF champion. Gaethje thinks Johnson is just another guy who will break under his pressure.