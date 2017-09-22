Jussier Formiga Submits Ulka Sasaki In Enemy Territory

Jussier Formiga overcame a rough start to submit Ulka Sasaki.

Tonight (Sept. 22) Formiga and Sasaki opened the main card of UFC Fight Night 117. The action took place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Sasaki targeted the body with kicks early. For most of the round, Formiga had trouble finding his way inside. Formiga was able to take the back of his opponent with aabout a minute left in the round. He went for a rear-naked choke. Formiga got under the chin and forced the tap.

Final Result: Jussier Formiga def. Ulka Sasaki via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:30