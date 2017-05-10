Jose Aldo Gets Stitches Four Weeks Before UFC 212

Jose Aldo gave mixed martial arts (MMA) fans yet another scare earlier today (Wed. May 10, 2017).

The UFC featherweight champion is set to defend his crown against Max Holloway, the interim 145-pound champion of the world. The pair are set to meet in the main event of UFC 212 on pay-per-view (PPV).

Aldo was the first and only ever UFC featherweight champion and was able to successfully defend that title eight times. It wasn’t until his ninth title defense attempt that he was first defeated under the UFC banner, being knocked out by Conor McGregor in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 back in December of 2015.

The loss marked the Brazilian’s first defeat in over a decade. Aldo was able to capture the interim featherweight strap when he defeated Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 back in July of 2016. Due to inactivity as champion, however, McGregor was stripped of his featherweight title, thus promoting Aldo to undisputed champion once again.

In order to determine “Scarface’s” next challenger, an interim title bout was implemented yet again between Max Holloway and former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Holloway won the bout via third round TKO, setting up his unification bout against Aldo. According to a report from Combate, Aldo suffered a cut above his eyebrow during sparring. It required five stitches to heal but shouldn’t keep the Brazilian champ out of the Octagon next month (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“This is a normal cut. I’ve fought with my eyebrow stitched up, once. This one is on the top of my head. It’s a sign of victory.” Aldo said. “I was sparring last week, I went for a double leg and there was a clash of heads. I’m training as usual. The placement of the cut doesn’t hinder me in any way. It’s cool. I got five stitches. “I’m supposed to take them off tomorrow, but we’ll see. It didn’t change my routine. The day I got cut, I got the stitches and then went right back to train jiu-jitsu. It’s right on the top of my head, where there’s no contact or impact. The cut changes nothing.”

As for Holloway, he is on an impressive 10-fight win streak and hasn’t lost since his unanimous decision loss to Conor McGregor back in August of 2013. He has beaten the likes of Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens, and Cub Swanson.

Now he’ll get the opportunity to test himself against one, if not the, greatest mixed martial artist to have ever competed at 145 pounds. With a win over Aldo, the 25-year-old will have won 11 straight fights in the UFC.

UFC 212 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3, 2017.