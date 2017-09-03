Jose Aldo Discusses ‘Dream’ Of Fighting In New York

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo hasn’t competed since suffering a third-round TKO loss to Max Holloway last June at UFC 212, but it looks as if he’s ready to get back in the Octagon.

In fact, Aldo has made it clear that he’d like to fight at UFC 217, which is set to take place on Nov. 4, 2017 in New York at Madison Square Garden:

“It’s a dream to fight (in New York), especially at Madison Square Garden,” Aldo told MMAFighting.com. “That’s a dream I have. I grew up watching boxers fighting there, so fighting at this arena is historical for me. I want to be on this (card).”

Aldo also said that he’d like to fight on the card regardless of who his opponent would be:

“Man, I want to fight, no matter who the opponent is,” said the Brazilian, who fought for the last time in June, losing to Max Holloway. “The sooner, the better. I wanted to fight twice more (this year) but it won’t happen, so at least one before the end the of the year and again in January. That’s what I want.”

A rematch between Aldo and Cub Swanson was discussed amongst the MMA community, although it doesn’t appear as if Swanson will be ready to fight in November:

“Cub said his wife is expecting a baby, if I’m not mistaken, so he doesn’t want to fight for now, so we don’t know anything,” Aldo said. “‘Dede’ is talking to [UFC matchmaker] Sean (Shelby) and I’ll sit down with him, but, for now, I don’t have a name. I have to talk to ‘Dede’ first. “(Pederneiras) said he has good things (to say), so I want to see what happens.”

UFC 217 is set to be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Michael Bisping and Georges St. Pierre. Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will also put his title on the line against bitter rival TJ Dillashaw.