Jorge Masvidal: I Knocked Out Donald Cerrone Twice

No. 12-ranked UFC welterweight contender Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal scored an impressive victory over No. 5-ranked Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the co-main event of UFC on FOX 23 last night (Jan. 28, 2017), but it didn’t come without a bit of controversy.

Masvidal dropped Cerrone late in the first round and it appeared as if “Cowboy” was out, but referee Herb Dean deemed that the round had ended. Masvidal then proceeded to finish Cerrone in the early moments of the second round, but he claims that he knocked out “Cowboy” twice:

“I wasn’t confused at all,” Masvidal told MMAJunkie. “Herb Dean pulled me back. Then I heard the bell. … You can see on TV the bell sounds, and he pulls me right after. I’m not complaining. I’ll take the double knockout. Not a lot of people get those in a night.”

Masvidal extended his win streak to three at welterweight, and he should receive a big fight in his next outing, although he didn’t call anyone out. Instead, he offered UFC President Dana White $200,000 to find someone who could beat him:

“Coming over from Strikeforce, I never got those key matchups like a lot of guys did in my division,” Masvidal said. “It’s taken this long that I’ve been in the UFC for me to get that key matchup. I don’t have time to wait. I got other things to do. I got to get the biggest fights I possibly can. I know $200,000 isn’t much to Dana, but to me, I’m a working man, and $200,000 is a lot. I was trying to tell him there’s nobody you can find that can beat me. I’m so confident I’ll put $200,00 of my own money (on it).”

Who would you like to see Masvidal fight next?